Would like to collaborate with Honey Singh, says musical duo Twinjabi

What do you have to say on the Indian Hip-hop scene?

The Indian Hip-hop scene has definitely grown in the last 5 to 10 years. It's nice to see that and hope it continues to grow.

Any music inspirations from India and any actor, singers, composers you would like to collaborate with?

We'd definitely love to collaborate with Honey Singh. We love him, he inspires us. And for a composer, we'd like to work with Ved Sharma. He's actually a friend of mine. He has composed the title track for Malang and has sung it too. We would also love to collaborate with Pritam, who's a legend himself.

Tell us about your future plans…

Future plans are just more music, more videos. We shall be dropping new songs, new videos on a monthly basis, all round the year. That's our future plan, just 'Rinse & Repeat.'

How you manage to find inspirations in the pandemic with no live gigs. How has it been working virtually?

With the ongoing pandemic, yes there have been no live gigs but we have adapted, we have done some virtual performances. If 2020 has taught you anything, it is that you need to learn to adapt to situations and that's what we have done. We plan on being in India in April as well, we are really looking forward to that.

The focus is now shifting to South Asian actors. Is it helping singers and musicians as well?

It is really helping the entire lot. One of the main reasons behind us becoming musicians is taking Indian music global. Now that the focus is shifting to South Asian artists, we are really happy.

What are the strong and weak points when it comes to you both?

Yes, both of us know about our strengths and weaknesses. My brother (Kush) likes English more and I like Hindi more. My brother sings in a certain way, I rap in a certain way. It's good that we complement each other. It’s not like a duo wherein two people look the same, sing the same, sound exactly the same. Our art is our God. Anything that makes our music better, we go with it. There's no ego, if someone is better at the hook for a song, they get the hook. That's the understanding we have.