Radhika Merchant looks mesmerizing in a shimmery white lehenga

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been talk of the town ever since their picture together went viral on social media. Radhika, has been an active member when it comes to Ambani festivities. Recently she was seen at Mukesh Ambani's niece Nayantara Kothari's sangeet ceremony at NSCI in Worli.

Radhika looked ethereal in a designer lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She was decked in the customized ensemble, accessorized with diamond jewelry. She went for an all glam makeup look, with thick eyebrows, smoky eyes and oodles of highlighter, topped with a dark pink lip colour.