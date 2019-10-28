Mukesh, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant attend Bachchans' Diwali bash

The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash for the film fraternity. Amid Bollywood celebs, the close friends of the clan, the Ambanis also made an appearance.

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant were seen attending the Diwali party. Nita wore a fuchsia pink salwar suit, while Radhika opted for a white ensemble. Mukesh donned a simple white kurta topped with a maroon jacket.