Mukesh, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant attend Bachchans' Diwali bash

The Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash for the film fraternity. Amid Bollywood celebs, the close friends of the clan, the Ambanis also made an appearance.
Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant were seen attending the Diwali party. Nita wore a fuchsia pink salwar suit, while Radhika opted for a white ensemble. Mukesh donned a simple white kurta topped with a maroon jacket.
Last week, the Ambanis hosted a Diwali party for Indian cricketers, part of their IPL team Mumbai Indians.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)