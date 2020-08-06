Rabindranath Tagore’s 79th death anniversary: How the Nobel Laureate’s songs continue to live on

Ogo maa tomai dekhe dekhe, aankhi na phire (My dear mother(land), my eyes cannot have their fill of you)

My first childhood memory is of my father, who was a proficient vocalist, singing this Tagore song in his sonorous voice. Sounds of Tagore’s songs rippled through my growing years and brought me to adulthood. I took this gift of my parents for granted, turning around the melodies without much thought, till the first flush of rebellious youth abated and maturity set in. Then, suddenly those songs, like seeds awaiting the touch of rain, sprouted and overwhelmed me with their joy, peace, sparkle, and sense of spiritual elevation.

Mamo chitte niti nritye ke je naache (My heart keeps dancing to some faraway, unknown rhythm), which was just a dance number because of its lively rhythm revealed its deep philosophical message, imaging the dualities of human existence – sorrows and joys, good and bad, bondage and liberation, life and death as a cosmic dance, and locating human joy in aligning our lives with this cosmic rhythm and celebrating this cycle.

Bipade morey rokhkha karo he nahe more prarthona, bipade ami na jeno kori bhay (I pray not to be saved by you when I am in danger, but that I am not filled with fear) a song I crooned more because of its picturisation on Suchitra Sen in the Uttam Kumar-starrer Bengali film Alo Amar Alo gathered new heft and rose to my lips in moments of crisis.

Perhaps, Robindro Shongeet (Rabindra Sangeet; the body of approximately 2,500 songs written and composed by Tagore) is one of the easiest ways to access the philosophy of this poet, who gave India its national anthem Jana gana mana. The songs written in Bengali language – and available in translation in many Indian languages besides English – enthrall by their beauty, loftiness, intensity and above all, by their inbuilt inspirational messages – which is what keeps these songs relevant even today. Besides, the songs have the barest of cultural references and are thus completely relatable, dwelling on relationships between humans and the universe, nature, other humans, and God.