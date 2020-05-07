From Kabuliwala to Ghunghat – 8 Hindi films inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's works

Rabindranath Tagore’s classic stories and novels have inspired cinema over the years. Some managed to successfully capture the essence without draining it of its juice, while others played on certain plots for commercial appeal. The polymath managed to defy time and appeal to GenNext because of his talent of pure verbal outpourings of universal human emotions. On the 159th birth anniversary of the Nobel Prize laureate, we take a moment to remember films based on his works that continue to ignite our creative consciousness and inspire us to see the world from a fresh perspective.

Balidan (1927)

This was the first adaptation of Tagore's work onscreen. Balidan or Sacrifice is a silent film directed by Naval Gandhi starred Master Vithal, Sulochana (Ruby Myers), Zubeida, Sultana, Jal Khambata and Jani Babu. Based on Visarjan a 1890’s play, Balidan was set in the fictional kingdom of Tippera, and involved clashes between a progressive-minded King and a "tradition-bound priest".

Milan (1946)

It is the first Hindi feature film, inspired by Tagore's Bengali story Noukadubi (The Wreck). Starring Dilip Kumar, Mira Misra, Ranjana, Pahari Sanyal and Moni Chatterjee, the story revolves around a young law student who is forced into an arranged marriage despite being in love with someone else. Following the wedding the drama focuses on the bride's mistaken identity and the search for her husband.

Ghunghat (1960)