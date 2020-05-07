Rabindra Sangeet for millennials: 15 top Rabindranath Tagore songs that capture his unique genius

To say Rabindranath Tagore dominated the cultural mind of Bengalis would be an understatement. No single literary icon holds such sway over a language. You can take the Bengali out of Bengal, but you can’t take his Tagore love out, as evidenced by the scores of talented Bangladeshi singers across the border. Perhaps only Goethe (in German) and Shakespeare (in English) have left a cultural legacy that grand.

Tagore was such a prolific writer of poems, novels, short stories, essays et al that he makes Bob Dylan look like a dilettante songwriter who was goofing off. He took up painting later in life but was so brilliant that MF Hussain called him the father of Modern Indian Art.

Tagore established a university unique in its own way which had among other things a school of dance, one for painters and sculptors and other forms of art.