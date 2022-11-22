'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actress Sheela Sharma on TV: 'Things are not that rosy here... You have to work hard and face uncertainty'

Veteran actress Sheela Sharma is all set to play the role of a grandmother in producer and director Prateek Sharma’s new show, Rabb Se Hai Dua. She is the mother of actress Madalsa Sharma, who is currently garnering appreciation for her role in the popular television show, Anupamaa.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress speaks about the changes in the television industry – from the lights to the scripts.

“It has evolved - from the camera to lights to the sets, everything is so huge. You have every facility now and the final product we see on screen is filled with so much glamour. Apart from that, the scripts have also improved,” she says.

The actress is enjoying working with Prateek Sharma for the show Rabb Se Hai Dua. “Prateek Sharma is a hard-working man. Prateek and LSD Films are so dedicated... Whatever is required, they go out of their way to get it done. From costumes and sets to the actors' requirements, they are too good and caring. They make us feel comfortable on the set. Prateek’s motive is that the episode should be the best. Everyone in the production house works so much on the script. They are also humble and down to earth,” she shares.

Meanwhile, the actress says that she seeks inspiration from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. “Just look at Amitabh Bachchan sir. At this age, he is working so much and is always on his feet. God has blessed him. The show must go on and keep giving its best to the people. I want to keep working like Mr Bachchan till my last breath,” the actress avers.

However, she does add that daily soaps are challenging. “You can’t take anything for granted here and you have to give your 100 per cent every day. You have to be mentally prepared before coming in this line because you need to work for 14-16 hours. Today, in our field, nothing is certain. Once a serial is over, you have to look for another one and sometimes it takes months or years to get one. You need something to lean on to get your regular bread and butter. Things are not that rosy here. You have to work hard and face uncertainty. There is a stress level that everyone goes through. I feel education is a must because if you go out of this field, you will get something or other,” she concludes.

Rabb Se Hai Dua also stars Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma and will go on air from November 28 on Zee TV.