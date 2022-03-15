Raashii Khanna reveals why acting in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was a risk

Raashii Khanna is currently seen as Aliyah Choksi in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Adapted from Luther, she is garnering rave reviews for her acting in it. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the web series began streaming from March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:
Are you currently enjoying the success of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness?
I am very happy with the response to Rudra. It is the most positive response I have ever gotten! It was also surprising for me as I took a risk by playing such a character. It’s a great feeling, but I am not able to sink in as I am constantly shooting for Yodha. My parents went out and had desserts on my behalf. But considering I have done so much work, I am the same with my successes and failures.
How did the idea of doing an OTT show come to you?
I think the show picked me because when they offered me the role, they didn’t bother that I have a certain fan following down South. They were clear enough for me to audition since my looks are conventionally girl next door. I had to break the stereotype, which has been for the longest time. When I signed the show, it was like a growth for me as an actor.
How did you prepare for the role of Aliyah?
It was very difficult for me to create her in the first place. I have done English honours which always help me in creating characters in my head. The course was imaginative. I am poles apart from her in real life. She is a sociopath and not a psychopath since she has some emotions. She has to be ruthless but has to be loved. The way it is written also made it a little easier for me. I didn’t watch Luther because I didn’t want to get influenced by it. I told my director that he had to make sure that I didn’t overact.
Tell us something about your upcoming film Yodha?
It is something where people would be comfortable watching me more. I play a girl whom they want to be in love with. There’s a romantic angle with Sidharth (Malhotra), but there’s more to it. He has wrapped up the film, but I still have 20 days of work left. She is a strong woman and a figure of authority. She is one of the most important characters in the film.
What kind of scripts are you looking at in this phase?
I don’t want to be stereotyped in whatever way. I don’t want to be a pretty face who is like a filler in a film. I want to be driven by content. Even if it’s a 10-minute role in the film, it should be impactful; else, I won’t do it. I also have a responsibility towards my fans in the South. I also have to choose my roles in the North wisely, which I feel doesn’t come your way easily. I am happy that I began with something like Rudra, and my next project is a series with Shahid Kapoor and Raj and DK.
Can you spot any difference between the South and Hindi film industries?
The Hindi film industry has a better reach, but they are still understanding the process of commercial and content aspects. In the South, it is much more culturally driven. Like in a Telugu film, you’ll find only Telugu culture. They all are making good films, but South ones are richer, I feel.
ALSO READ'If I have done it a little better, then it is all because of Ajay sir', says Raashii Khanna on...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)