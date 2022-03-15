Raashii Khanna reveals why acting in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was a risk

Raashii Khanna is currently seen as Aliyah Choksi in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Adapted from Luther, she is garnering rave reviews for her acting in it. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the web series began streaming from March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Are you currently enjoying the success of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness?

I am very happy with the response to Rudra. It is the most positive response I have ever gotten! It was also surprising for me as I took a risk by playing such a character. It’s a great feeling, but I am not able to sink in as I am constantly shooting for Yodha. My parents went out and had desserts on my behalf. But considering I have done so much work, I am the same with my successes and failures.

Advertisement

How did the idea of doing an OTT show come to you?

I think the show picked me because when they offered me the role, they didn’t bother that I have a certain fan following down South. They were clear enough for me to audition since my looks are conventionally girl next door. I had to break the stereotype, which has been for the longest time. When I signed the show, it was like a growth for me as an actor.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

How did you prepare for the role of Aliyah?

It was very difficult for me to create her in the first place. I have done English honours which always help me in creating characters in my head. The course was imaginative. I am poles apart from her in real life. She is a sociopath and not a psychopath since she has some emotions. She has to be ruthless but has to be loved. The way it is written also made it a little easier for me. I didn’t watch Luther because I didn’t want to get influenced by it. I told my director that he had to make sure that I didn’t overact.

Tell us something about your upcoming film Yodha?

It is something where people would be comfortable watching me more. I play a girl whom they want to be in love with. There’s a romantic angle with Sidharth (Malhotra), but there’s more to it. He has wrapped up the film, but I still have 20 days of work left. She is a strong woman and a figure of authority. She is one of the most important characters in the film.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

What kind of scripts are you looking at in this phase?

I don’t want to be stereotyped in whatever way. I don’t want to be a pretty face who is like a filler in a film. I want to be driven by content. Even if it’s a 10-minute role in the film, it should be impactful; else, I won’t do it. I also have a responsibility towards my fans in the South. I also have to choose my roles in the North wisely, which I feel doesn’t come your way easily. I am happy that I began with something like Rudra, and my next project is a series with Shahid Kapoor and Raj and DK.

Loading View on Instagram

Can you spot any difference between the South and Hindi film industries?

The Hindi film industry has a better reach, but they are still understanding the process of commercial and content aspects. In the South, it is much more culturally driven. Like in a Telugu film, you’ll find only Telugu culture. They all are making good films, but South ones are richer, I feel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 04:30 AM IST