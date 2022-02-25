'If I have done it a little better, then it is all because of Ajay sir', says Raashii Khanna on working with Ajay Devgn in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

Telugu actor, Raashi Khanna who made her acting debut with John Abraham-starrer, Madras Café back in 2013, is all set to make her digital debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The show is based on the British TV show, Luther. The South star who also happens to be a playback singer will be playing a narcissist sociopath in the Ajay Devgn-starrer web series. A commercial star down South who has starred in successful movies like Bengal Tiger, Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, to name a few, is ready to extend her wings in Bollywood with projects like Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha along with Raj and DK’s untitled action thriller web series which features Shahid Kapoor in the lead. In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Raashi spills the beans about her character in Rudra..., her work experience with Ajay and upcoming projects. Excerpts:

How did you bag the role of Dr. Aliyah Choksi in Rudra…?

Since I had known this series is happening with Ajay (Devgn) sir in it, I was asked to audition. They didn’t care if I’m a big actor in the South, they just wanted me to come for the audition. I was given a brief about the role. And since I had seen the original TV show, Luther, I decided to give it a shot. This role is something very out of my zone and seemed very exciting to me. My gut feelings were strong and my understanding helped me a lot to give my best. Moreover, they (makers) chose me, over others, because they saw the character in me.

What is your take on the complexities that sociopaths have in real life? Bringing in these nuances in your character, will people relate to it?

It depends on childhood and one’s upbringing. Today, we have more broken homes than ever before. The children are more affected now. What will happen to the next generation I don’t know? We are in a transition period whether to hold on to old values or learn new ones, indeed stuck in between. We are in a flux. Maybe your mind says one thing while your heart says another. But you need to go with the flow. So, I think more than anything our generation is more complex because it’s in a transition period. So, when we reflect grey shades characters so they relate more to it. You try to be a good self probably morally you have learned, but circumstances will not let you be that person also.

It’s a very complex relationship. I don’t think a lot of people will relate to my character as I’m playing a sociopath and there is no point of reference as we don’t know how many people are sociopaths. While I was prepping for this role, I found out that there are psychopaths who absolutely have no emotions. I did my study, I read many books as I wanted to understand the psychology of a sociopath, so that I can play the character better. Maybe some people would relate to my character but not as a person. You will have a lot of fun watching her with the kind of elements she exudes and the way she delivers her dialogues. It’s something new.

Explain the term, sociopath?

Such people become sociopaths because of the circumstances they grow up in. They are not born sociopaths. They grow up to be extremely selfish and have no caring feeling for anyone except themselves. My character is a genius and wants people to know how brilliant she is. She wants validation, especially from Ajay sir’s character. Here, Ajay sir is a genius. It’s a neck-to-neck competition between the two of us.

Your experience working as the antagonist with Ajay must have had a tough competition…

I think he is as grey as Aliyah. You can’t call him positive. I think after watching the series yeh sawal hoga ki jyada grey kaun hai? When I heard the narration for the first time from Ajay sir, I realised that he doesn’t talk much. With this character, nonetheless, the chemistry has to be brought in. So there has to be a certain sense of conversation so that the ice breaks. The first day, I was very nervous. But he asked me to sit down and discuss the dialogues with him. I was nervous as we were shooting a different scene. He said, ‘Tu aaram se kar, tu kar legi’. The first day he broke the ice. It requires you to be comfortable with your co-star to really pull it out. If I have done it a little better, then it is all because of Ajay sir and my director.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I just finished shooting one film with Naga Chaitanya. I have signed one Tamil film with Dhanush. Rudra... is set to release and another web series with Shahid Kapoor is waiting to get released. I have another film titled, Yodha, it will be released in November. I’m pitted opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Yodha.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST