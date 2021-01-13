R Madhavan wows with his performance in 'Maara'

Time and again R Madhavan has wowed the audience with his performances. Be it Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Rang De Basanti, or down South like Alaipayuthey, Vikram Vedha, or the recent Maara. Having earned the moniker of a chocolate boy and a romantic hero in the initial years of his career, he proved his versatility across genres in the subsequent years. His recent release, the Tamil language Maara, sees him playing a mystical and gypsy soul who wins over everyone he meets with the largesse of his heart. The film is being lauded for its fresh take on life and art. Critics and audience are hailing it for being a beautiful oil painting and a visceral poetry in motion.

Madhavan’s performance is an icing on the cake. He owns the film and makes us a part of a narrative which is whimsical and almost fantastical. Maara is a spectacular cinematic experience that leaves an indelible impression and makes for a memorable journey.

And with the success of Maara, which marks Madhavan’s first release of the year, he hits a hat-trick. He has delivered blockbusters with Tamil films Irudhi Suttru, a sports drama which won awards and accolades, and Vikram Vedha, a 2017 action thriller where he left the critics and the audience impressed with his performance.