Netizen accuses R Madhavan of drug abuse, check out actor's befitting reply

Actor R Madhavan, who made us all go weak in our knees with his lover boy performance in the 2001 Hindi film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, knows how to age and the ever so charming actor has been proving it on social media with his stunning pictures. However, a netizen who recently accused the '3 idiots' actor of drug abuse happens to think otherwise.
After Maddy took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with actor Amit Sadh, a user commented, "Maddy was once my hearthrob
But
Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs..
While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud
Now look at him, his face & eyes
They speak it all..!"
While the comment left fans irked, R Madhav decided to hit back with a rather witty reply.
He wrote, "Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment."
Check it out here:
On the work front, R Madhavan is currently busy working on his upcoming film 'The Nambi Effect'.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. It is written, directed and produced by R Madhavan and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and English.