Queen Of Tears Episode 9: Baek Hyun Woo Gets Attacked; Will This Be New Twist In His Relationship With Hong Hae In?

The ninth episode of the superhit Korean drama Queen Of Tears released on Netflix for Indian fans on Saturday evening, and it has officially kickstarted the second half of the series. Starring Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae In, it has been topping the charts not just in India, but worldwide, and has already become one of the most-watched K-dramas.

In the latest episode, Hyun Woo was seen getting the entire Queens family to his village Yongduri, where the family tries to adjust to their new life, while Hae In finds herself torn between her love for her (ex) husband Hyun Woo and their divorce.

Hyun Woo, on the other hand, has now embarked on a mission of his own to bring Yoon Eun Sung (played by Park Sung Hoon) down by using his own twisted strategies against him and to get the Queens their lost wealth and dignity back.

Haein this eps



Apologize to Hyunwoo family for her family inconvenience



Tried to help around the house



Offer to help hyunwoo mom in the kitchen



Fact Her illness is so serious bt still put others first bfr herself shows what kind of woman she is#QueenOfTears#QueenOfTearsEp9 pic.twitter.com/0S8onI00de — PJ (@Justtvibing) April 7, 2024

However, this lands Hyun Woo in trouble and as Yoon Eun Sung got a whiff of the former's plans, he was seen sending goons to attack him, while he himself finally comes face to face with Hae In, leaving her dumbfounded.

The ninth episode ended with Hyun Woo getting beaten up by goons in Seoul, while an anxious Hae In realising something was not right after she seeing Eun Sung right in front of her in Yongduri.

“sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realise how much they need to fall back together” ⏤ #QueenOfTears pic.twitter.com/xU5xjkCm2r — ️️ً (@soohyunssimp) April 7, 2024

The cliffhanger end to the episode added to the curiosity of the fans as to what will happen next and the ratings of Queen Of Tears skyrocketed after it aired online.

In the upcoming episode, a shift between Hyun Woo and Hae In's relationship will be seen after the deadly attack on the former. Also, Hae In, who is grapling with her own cancer, will be seen taking charge of things and embarking on her own personal mission to exact revenge from Eun Sung for attacking Hyun Woo as well as for betraying the Queens.