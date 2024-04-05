Queen Of Tears Episode 10: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen of Tears, a South Korean romantic series, features the talented duo of Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-Hyun in the lead roles. It is crafted by the renowned writer Park Ji-Eun and directed by Jang Young-woo. The K-drama recently released its ninth episode.

Where to watch Queen of Tears episode 10?

The Netflix series will release the tenth episode on April 7, 2024. The blend of romance and comedy drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The show narrates the story of Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun Woo. Hong Hae-in is the CEO of Queens Department Store, while Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group. They decide to marry, in spite of being different from each other. But after a few years of marriage, they began to grow apart. However, an incident gives them hope to work on their relationship so that it can survive.

What to expect in episode 10?

The preview shows the families of Hae-in and Hyun-woo gather for dinner. While eating, Hyun-woo's father casually comments on their eating habits, which leads to unexpected reactions and cultural differences being revealed.

While the preview shows Hong Hae-in and her family getting saddened due to the conglomerate's failure.

Hae-in's brother, Hong Soo-Cheol, suffers from a hear break after his Cheon Da-Hye (Hong Soo-Cheol's wife) leaves him and moves abroad with their son.