 Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentQueen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears has become one of the top Korean shows and it is being loved by the audience

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won's Queen of Tears has already released episode 14 and is now set to release episode 15 on Netflix. In South Korea, the series will be released on the local channel TVN.

The romantic K-drama has become one of the top Korean shows and it is being loved by the audience. 

Release date of Queen of Tears Episode 16

According to reports, the last episode will release on April 28 at 9:10 pm (KST) which is 5:40 (IST) on Netflix.

Plot 

The story of Queen of Tears revolves around two characters, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo-Hyun) and Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji Won). Baek Hyun Woo hails from a small village and is a successful man in his community. He falls in love with a beautiful woman named Hong Hae-in and proposes marriage to her.

After getting married, they appear to be happy together. However, after three years, they begin to lose their feelings for each other and grow distant. Will they be able to reignite their love and work on their relationship, or will their marriage crumble?

Read Also
Queen Of Tears Episode 14 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More
article-image
Read Also
Queen Of Tears Episode 15 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More
article-image

What to expect in Episode 16? 

The creator of the series recently released a preview of the upcoming drama and named it the Final Trailer. The preview begins with Baek Hyun Woo in the background, expressing his worries and promising to protect Hong Hae-in. It's clear that he only has thoughts of Hae-in and not his imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Eun-sung, who falsely accused Hyun-woo and got him arrested, becomes nervous when Hyun-woo tries to expose his involvement in a two trillion won investment fraud. Will Hyun Woo be able to prove his innocence and reunite with Hae-in? Will they be able to spend the rest of their lives together?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was REJECTED From Films Because 'Somebody's Girlfriend Was Cast': 'It's...

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was REJECTED From Films Because 'Somebody's Girlfriend Was Cast': 'It's...

Netizens Laud Vidya Balan's 'India Has Become Polarised' Comment: 'Never Knew She Had Strong Spine'...

Netizens Laud Vidya Balan's 'India Has Become Polarised' Comment: 'Never Knew She Had Strong Spine'...

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Jumps In Excitement, Blows Whistle During KKR vs PBKS Match In Kolkata;...

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Jumps In Excitement, Blows Whistle During KKR vs PBKS Match In Kolkata;...

The Young And The Restless Actress Marla Adams Dies At 85

The Young And The Restless Actress Marla Adams Dies At 85