Queen Of Tears Episode 16 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won's Queen of Tears has already released episode 14 and is now set to release episode 15 on Netflix. In South Korea, the series will be released on the local channel TVN.

The romantic K-drama has become one of the top Korean shows and it is being loved by the audience.

Release date of Queen of Tears Episode 16

According to reports, the last episode will release on April 28 at 9:10 pm (KST) which is 5:40 (IST) on Netflix.

Plot

The story of Queen of Tears revolves around two characters, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo-Hyun) and Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji Won). Baek Hyun Woo hails from a small village and is a successful man in his community. He falls in love with a beautiful woman named Hong Hae-in and proposes marriage to her.

After getting married, they appear to be happy together. However, after three years, they begin to lose their feelings for each other and grow distant. Will they be able to reignite their love and work on their relationship, or will their marriage crumble?

What to expect in Episode 16?

The creator of the series recently released a preview of the upcoming drama and named it the Final Trailer. The preview begins with Baek Hyun Woo in the background, expressing his worries and promising to protect Hong Hae-in. It's clear that he only has thoughts of Hae-in and not his imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Eun-sung, who falsely accused Hyun-woo and got him arrested, becomes nervous when Hyun-woo tries to expose his involvement in a two trillion won investment fraud. Will Hyun Woo be able to prove his innocence and reunite with Hae-in? Will they be able to spend the rest of their lives together?