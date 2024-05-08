VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Gets Mistaken For Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2024

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she attended the coveted Met Gala 2024 on Tuesday (IST) in New York. And as photos and videos of the actress from the fashion superbowl are now splashed all over the internet, a clip has gone viral in which the foreign paparazzi can be heard calling out to Alia, but by Deepika Padukone's name.

In the video, Alia can be seen striking her best poses and flaunting her look in front of tens of cameras on the green-tinged carpet of the Met Gala, but the paps mistook her for Deepika.

Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Not the paparazzi mistaking her for Deepika yaar". In the video, a couple of photographers can be clearly heard asking Alia to look at them by saying, "Deepika, look here".

Deepika, who has belted out some of the most iconic looks at the Met Gala over the years, gave it a miss this year as she is pregnant with her first child with actor Ranveer Singh and the two were busy unwinding on their babymoon. But clearly, she was missed by the paps in the West.

This is not the first time that Alia has been mistaken for some other actress on the red carpet. Last year, as Alia marked her Met Gala debut, the Western media mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and were seen calling out to her using the latter's name.

For Met Gala 2024, Alia looked gorgeous in a floral Sabyasachi saree, perfect for the dress code of the night -- The Garden Of Time. She paired her outfit with a messy bun and chunky accessories. Her look to was compared with that of Deepika, as the latter had worn a similar saree by Sabyasachi back in 2017.