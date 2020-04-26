Quarantine Diaries: Taapsee Pannu reminisces about Rome vacation

Taapsee Pannu who is on a photo-sharing spree these days on Saturday shared an exquisite throwback picture from her trip to Rome. Just like many others who are dreaming of vacations during the lockdown, the 'Pink' actor is also seen reminiscing about her vacation in her latest throwback post on social media.

Alongside a picturesque picture shared on Instagram, the actor wrote: "One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time..." Taapsee also pinpointed the key factors she seeks while travelling. “I love seeing places which should either have a beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants," the caption read. "Basically good restaurants are the basic common key here," Taapsee wrote.