Taapsee Pannu continues throwback series, shares childhood pic relishing cake

'Thappad' actress Taapsee Pannu, on Monday, went down the memory lane as she pulled out some throwback pictures from her archive. The actress had earlier announced on Instagram that she will be treating fans with unseen pictures.
Taapsee has been using her self-isolation to period to pull out some rare gems from her archives. Keeping up with her 'quarantine posts', the actress shared a childhood picture of herself relishing some cake at a birthday party.
Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "So this surely isn’t my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Something don’t change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished."
Check out the adorable picture here:
Earlier the 'Badla' actress had shared another picture of herself with her girl gang. In the fun-filled video that Taapsee shared, she was seen flaunting a pixie cut.
"A holiday that was taken to celebrate birthdays and just coz we all like to see the sun set sitting on a beach but half way through god pissed all over our plans LITERALLY and then the mind just lost it n started playing some weird games like the one in the following video.
P.S- entertainment credit of the second video goes to @pri_dee_," she captioned the post.
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'. The actress has several other projects in her kitty that include biopic of Mithali Raj, 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Haseen Dilruba' and the remake of 'Run Lola Run' which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.
