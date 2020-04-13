Taapsee Pannu continues throwback series, shares childhood pic relishing cake

'Thappad' actress Taapsee Pannu, on Monday, went down the memory lane as she pulled out some throwback pictures from her archive. The actress had earlier announced on Instagram that she will be treating fans with unseen pictures.

Taapsee has been using her self-isolation to period to pull out some rare gems from her archives. Keeping up with her 'quarantine posts', the actress shared a childhood picture of herself relishing some cake at a birthday party.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "So this surely isn’t my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Something don’t change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished."

Check out the adorable picture here: