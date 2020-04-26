Quarantine Diaries: Soha Ali Khan says lockdown has brought her family closer

Soha Ali Khan says the lockdown has brought her closer to her family than ever. The actress asserts that she tries to do interesting activities with husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya. Here's how Soha Ali Khan is spending her time during the lockdown:

Reading: Reading has always been something I love doing and our busy lives makes it difficult to sit down and make time for it every day. I have included it in my daily tasks; I dedicate at least one hour to reading as it helps me with my writing better. Therefore, if you were once an avid reader and have lost the touch of it, this is the perfect time to reconnect to your stack of untouched lying favourites.

Fun with family: Family to me always comes first. The lockdown has brought us closer than ever. Kunal and I make sure that we engage ourselves with some or the other interesting activity. We try to indulge Inaaya in various activities such as drawing, puzzles, colouring, learning the alphabet or numbers, and sometimes we gaze out of windows and play the "I spot" game from the balcony.