Pushpa Sound Designer Resul Pookutty Reacts To Negative Review Of Kanguva's Music & Background Score: 'Our Craft Is Caught Up In...'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who recently worked for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, has reacted to loud music and background score of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience. While some praised Suriya's performance in the film, others felt that the music of Kanguva was too loud and the volume was 'excessive'.

On Thursday, Resul shared a screenshot of a news portal's review of the film's sound and music on his official Instagram account which read, "The film is criticised for its excessive volume, with loud dialogue and music that detracts from the overall experience, making it one of the loudest films in theatres."

Along with it, Resul wrote, "A friend of mine, a re-recording mixer send me this clip… It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war… who is to blame?! The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities."

"High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with head ache," he added.

Soon after he shared the post, several Instagram users took to the comments and mentioned that the director has to be blamed for this and not the sound designer.

"Very well said. It was so hard to sit through the film and worried if we would even get hearing loss! High time film@makers stop making changes till the last minute," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Even I had the same issue with Vivegam. WTH Siva doesn’t encourage them to speak in their own base voice."

"Can't blame the sound guy obviously, depends on the director," read another comment.

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, Kanguva has reportedly been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.