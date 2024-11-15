Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film Registers Strong Opening, Earns ₹22 Crore

Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's Kanguva hit the big screens on November 13 and it registered a solid opening at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from film critics and fans, it managed to draw substantial audiences to theatres, especially in Tamil-speaking regions.

According to a report in Business Today, Kanguva raked in around Rs 22 crore on its release day, Thursday. The movie's Tamil 2D shows recorded an impressive 37.25 per cent occupancy, while Tamil 3D shows boasted a higher occupancy rate of 49.89 per cent.

In other regional markets, Kanguva saw varied results. Its Hindi 3D shows reportedly attracted a modest 11.47 per cent occupancy, whereas the Hindi 2D screenings performed significantly better at 58.12 per cent.

The Telugu 2D shows achieved 12.64 per cent occupancy, while Telugu 3D shows recorded 39.28 per cent. Reportedly, the film's Telugu and the Hindi dubbed versions earned Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.25 crore, respectively.

The film is expected to perform well during the weekend.

Kanguva has created quite a buzz on social media platforms. While some called the first half of the film 'boring' and expressed disappointment over the background music, others praised Suriya's performance.

A section of social media users also called Kanguva Suriya's 'career best' performance.

Check Kanguva's X (Twitter) reviews here

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby. The cast also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, Kanguva has reportedly been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

Speaking about the film earlier, Suriya had told PTI that he wanted to make something like Hollywood movies like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings.

"Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," the actor had said.