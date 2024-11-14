 Kanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'

Kanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'

Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva is receiving mixed reviews from fans. While some called the first half of the film 'boring' and expressed disappointment over the background music, others praised Suriya's performance

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva, which hit the big screens on November 14, has created quite a buzz. Social media platforms are flooded with reviews of the film by fans who watched the early morning shows of the Siva-directorial. Kanguva has received mixed reviews from fans. While some called the first half of the film 'boring' and expressed disappointment over the background music, others praised Suriya's performance.

A section of social media users also called Kanguva Suriya's 'career best' performance. However, an X user requested Suriya not to return with the second part of Kanguva as he found the film 'horrible'.

"2nd Half: Disappointed 🙏🏻 CGI was the only positive. Screenplay, fights and the CAMEO were all a let down. HORRIBLE AUDIO. I really feel bad for Suriya sir. Please don’t do Kanguva-2. Please come back stronger," the user's post read.

Another post read, "#Kanguva's production & costume design are gorgeous but I also wish the same energy went into writing an emotionally fulfilling screenplay. It worked for me as a one time theatrical watch purely for Suriya, Bobby Deol, the visuals and my man DSP but that's it."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25

Check out some other reviews here:

About Kanguva

Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, Kanguva has reportedly been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

Speaking about the film earlier, Suriya had told PTI that he wanted to make something like Hollywood movies like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. "Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," he had said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'

Kanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'

Jacqueline Fernandez Claims She Wasn't Aware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts Received By Conman Sukesh...

Jacqueline Fernandez Claims She Wasn't Aware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts Received By Conman Sukesh...

Mukesh Khanna Says He Doesn't Wish To Prove He's Better Than Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan: 'Anyone...

Mukesh Khanna Says He Doesn't Wish To Prove He's Better Than Ranveer Singh As Shaktimaan: 'Anyone...

'Idiots, Display Basic Intelligence': Hansal Mehta Slams News Portal For Comparing OTT Viewership Of...

'Idiots, Display Basic Intelligence': Hansal Mehta Slams News Portal For Comparing OTT Viewership Of...

Children’s Day 2024: Jr NTR To Alia Bhatt, Child Actors Who Became Stars

Children’s Day 2024: Jr NTR To Alia Bhatt, Child Actors Who Became Stars