Kanguva Early X Reviews: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Grand Film Is Let Down By 'Clumsy Execution'

Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva, which hit the big screens on November 14, has created quite a buzz. Social media platforms are flooded with reviews of the film by fans who watched the early morning shows of the Siva-directorial. Kanguva has received mixed reviews from fans. While some called the first half of the film 'boring' and expressed disappointment over the background music, others praised Suriya's performance.

A section of social media users also called Kanguva Suriya's 'career best' performance. However, an X user requested Suriya not to return with the second part of Kanguva as he found the film 'horrible'.

"2nd Half: Disappointed 🙏🏻 CGI was the only positive. Screenplay, fights and the CAMEO were all a let down. HORRIBLE AUDIO. I really feel bad for Suriya sir. Please don’t do Kanguva-2. Please come back stronger," the user's post read.

Another post read, "#Kanguva's production & costume design are gorgeous but I also wish the same energy went into writing an emotionally fulfilling screenplay. It worked for me as a one time theatrical watch purely for Suriya, Bobby Deol, the visuals and my man DSP but that's it."

#Kanguva's production & costume design are gorgeous but I also wish the same energy went into writing an emotionally fulfilling screenplay. It worked for me as a one time theatrical watch purely for Suriya, Bobby Deol, the visuals and my man DSP but that's it.

#KanguvaReview: 4/5 A theatrical experience that Tamil cinema can be proud of! Indian cinephiles must salute @directorsiva @StudioGreen2 and @Suriya_offl for the incredible imagination, ambition & hard work gone into the making this magnum opus. You will be blown away with the…

#Kanguva overall review: decent watch

Average first half

Francis character sequence looks cringe

Suriya kanguva character impresive



Only Tamil audience can save the film — Abhishek (@Fear_god_18) November 14, 2024

#Kanguva Review: It's an blockbuster 🔥 💥

Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐4/5 !!



- Suriya 🥵💥🔥👌

- Drama 💥👌

- Action Choreography 🥵🔥

- Bobby Deol 🥵

- BGM and Songs 💥🔥💥🔥

- Dialogues & Elevations 👌

- faceoff Sequence Execution

- Cinematography 💥🥵

- VFX & visuals Top notch👍 pic.twitter.com/MCDXY79xA0 — O MaraManishi♂️ (@OMaramanishi2) November 14, 2024

#Kanguva - 4.25/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟🏆



Kanga shines with a ruthless setup & action 💥🔥 @ThisIsDSP bgm is 💥💥💥 @Suriya_offl's performance is superb & pakka 🌟🏆 Twists are good 🔥👌 Emotionally engaging 😢 Must watch 👍



BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥💥🏆🏆#Kanguvareview — Cini Rockers (@CiniRockers) November 14, 2024

First half is not yet over. Feeling bored and lagged at many places. Francis character and Angela is irritating. But as soon as it picks up. Flash back is kind of lagged. Am I the only one having the same feeling.? #KanguvaFDFS #KanguvaReview

#Kanguva Overall Review



First 20 Minutes - Suriya's Career worst 20 minutes 🤮



Kanguva portions - Decent 👍



Song placements - Below Avg 😬



Francis Portion - Main Negative 👎



Disha & Yogi - Worst 🥹



Story & Screenplay & Editing - Below Avg 🥴



Direction - Utter Waste… — Ciril_Thomas_997 (@Ciril_Thomas_97) November 14, 2024

#Kanguva review :



First half

Slow 10mins (frachins portion)

Kanguva elevation😭😭🔥🔥🔥

Wars🔥🔥🔥🔥

Visuals treat❤️❤️❤️❤️



Second half

Banger wars🔥🔥🔥

Climax Emotionally well connected 🥹❤️‍🩹



Screenplay writing top notch no lags #KanguvaBlockbuster #KanguvaFDFS… pic.twitter.com/09sqFL7lxn — The Ruler (@elpam1218) November 14, 2024

#KanguvaReview #Kanguva



I don't expect Kanguva 3D is this much beautiful.



Really...3D scenes more better than recent Hollywood Releases.



Visuals 👌🏻 — కథనంతో కట్టిపడేసేలాంటి సినిమాల అభిమాని (@oke_Okka_Chance) November 14, 2024

About Kanguva

Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, Kanguva has reportedly been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

Speaking about the film earlier, Suriya had told PTI that he wanted to make something like Hollywood movies like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. "Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," he had said.