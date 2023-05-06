Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma are gearing up to reunite for the highly anticipated film, Fukrey 3. Earlier, vibrant posters were unveiled, accompanied by a thrilling revelation—the film was set to hit the silver screen on September 7, marking a date etched in the calendars of eager moviegoers.

However, the film has been postponed to avoid the clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

SRK's Jawan now releasing on September 7

In a surprising turn of events, the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming venture, Jawan, setting the stage for an epic clash on September 7.

The collision of these two cinematic forces was imminent, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the fate of Fukrey 3.

Nonetheless, news has now emerged that the astute makers of Fukrey 3 have made a tactical decision to navigate away from this looming battle.

Makers chose to postpone Fukrey 3

They have chosen to postpone the release of the film to November 24, unveiling a fresh strategy to avoid the clash and ensure Fukrey 3 has the spotlight all to itself.

Esteemed trade analyst Taran Adarsh, known for his accurate insights, took to Twitter to share the breaking news. Have a look at his tweet here:

About Fukrey

For the unversed, Fukrey revolves around the misadventures of four friends portrayed by Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.

These lovable rogues employ unconventional and often comical methods to rake in easy money, only to find themselves entangled in a web of hilarious predicaments.

With the third installment on the horizon, fans can rest assured that Fukrey 3 promises a bountiful serving of laughter, amusement, and unbridled fun.

However, amidst the anticipation, it must be noted that Ali Fazal will not be reprising his role in Fukrey 3, leaving fans with a tinge of nostalgia as they embark on this uproarious journey without his presence.

The first installment, Fukrey, graced the screens in 2013, followed by its uproarious sequel, Fukrey Returns, in 2017. Both films were skillfully helmed by the visionary director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling.