 Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

They have chosen to postpone the release of the film to November 24, unveiling a fresh strategy to avoid the clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma are gearing up to reunite for the highly anticipated film, Fukrey 3. Earlier, vibrant posters were unveiled, accompanied by a thrilling revelation—the film was set to hit the silver screen on September 7, marking a date etched in the calendars of eager moviegoers.

However, the film has been postponed to avoid the clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Read Also
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan responsible for failure of Andaz Apna Apna, says director Rajkumar Santoshi
article-image

SRK's Jawan now releasing on September 7

In a surprising turn of events, the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming venture, Jawan, setting the stage for an epic clash on September 7.

The collision of these two cinematic forces was imminent, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the fate of Fukrey 3.

Nonetheless, news has now emerged that the astute makers of Fukrey 3 have made a tactical decision to navigate away from this looming battle.

Read Also
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans need to wait, Atlee's much-anticipated film gets postponed to September...
article-image

Makers chose to postpone Fukrey 3

They have chosen to postpone the release of the film to November 24, unveiling a fresh strategy to avoid the clash and ensure Fukrey 3 has the spotlight all to itself.

Esteemed trade analyst Taran Adarsh, known for his accurate insights, took to Twitter to share the breaking news. Have a look at his tweet here:

Read Also
Ali Fazal apologises for NOT being a part of Fukrey 3: 'Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi'
article-image

About Fukrey

For the unversed, Fukrey revolves around the misadventures of four friends portrayed by Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.

These lovable rogues employ unconventional and often comical methods to rake in easy money, only to find themselves entangled in a web of hilarious predicaments.

With the third installment on the horizon, fans can rest assured that Fukrey 3 promises a bountiful serving of laughter, amusement, and unbridled fun.

However, amidst the anticipation, it must be noted that Ali Fazal will not be reprising his role in Fukrey 3, leaving fans with a tinge of nostalgia as they embark on this uproarious journey without his presence.

The first installment, Fukrey, graced the screens in 2013, followed by its uproarious sequel, Fukrey Returns, in 2017. Both films were skillfully helmed by the visionary director, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling.

Read Also
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 to release in September 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan's bodyguard stops fan who wants to shake hands with her

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan's bodyguard stops fan who wants to shake hands with her

Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3 release POSTPONED to avoid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan responsible for failure of Andaz Apna Apna, says director Rajkumar Santoshi

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan responsible for failure of Andaz Apna Apna, says director Rajkumar Santoshi

BTS: ChatGPT tells Bollywood equivalents of V, Jin, Jungkook and others

BTS: ChatGPT tells Bollywood equivalents of V, Jin, Jungkook and others

Viral! Confused Katy Perry couldn’t find her seat at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony...

Viral! Confused Katy Perry couldn’t find her seat at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony...