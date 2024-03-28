'Puchiye Sunny Leone Se': Kangana Ranaut Takes U-Turn On Her 'Soft Porn Star' Remark, Says It's NOT Objectionable Term

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandi on a BJP ticket, backtracked on her 'soft porn star' jibe at actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, and stated that it was not an objectionable term. This comes after Kangana cried foul over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's unacceptable comments on her and netizens reminded her of her own words for Urmila.

Kangana stated that no other country in the world treated porn stars with so much respect as India does. "Is soft porn or porn star an objectionable term? No! It is not an objectionable term. It is a word that is not socially acceptable," she said.

She went on to cite actress Sunny Leone's example, who was once a part of the adult film industry in the West. "Humare desh mein jitna porn star ko respect milta hai, puchiye Sunny Leone se, utna respect poore world mein kisiko nahi mil sakta," Kangana added.

Driving her point further home, Kangana explained that there are different kind of art forms, including the one which "titillates or physically stimulates you" and the one which is "intellectually motivating" and that the latter was any day superior to the former. "All I said was that if she (Urmila) could join a party (Congress) with her kind of filmography, then I have a more ravishing body of work," she said.

Kangana made the 'soft porn star' remark against Urmila back in 2020 when the latter had questioned if the former was supporting the ruling government because she wanted a BJP ticket.

The 'Queen' fame was reminded by netizens of her old comment after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a derogatory post which read, "Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega?", along with a picture of the actress, after she was announced as the BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

While Shrinate deleted the post later after severe backlash, Kangana had said that one must "refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur". "Every woman deserves her dignity," she had said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) too asked the Election Commission of India to take strict action against Shrinate.