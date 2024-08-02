Project Silence Film Review: Kim Tae Gon’s Film Is A Canine Carnage And Clunky Drama |

Title: Project Silence

Director: Kim Tae Gon

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hie Won, Moon Sung Geun, Ye Su Jeong, Kim Tae Woo, Park Hee Von, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Su An

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

This film is like the cinematic equivalent of mixing a high-stakes disaster movie with a high-energy dogfight—minus the finesse. Directed by Tae-gon Kim, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Yong-hwa Kim and Joo-Suk Park, this South Korean spectacle attempts to dazzle with a foggy bridge, a heartwarming father-daughter subplot, and a pack of genetically engineered killer dogs. What could go wrong?

The story kicks off with Jung-won (Lee Sun-kyun) and his daughter Kyeong-min (Kim Su An), whose relationship is so strained it makes a slack rope look taut. Jung-won’s quest for redemption takes a detour when their trip to the airport turns into a bridge-bound nightmare. Thanks to a monstrous pile-up that would make even the most disaster-prone movie director blush, they find themselves stuck with a cast of characters that seems to have been pulled from the “miscellaneous” section of a screenplay manual.

Enter the pièce de resistance: a military vehicle transporting genetically modified dogs to become the ultimate revenge-seeking beasts. It’s like someone mashed up Jurassic Park with a particularly bad episode of Animal Planet. As these dogs escape and wreak havoc, the film serves up a thrilling mix of chaos, carnage, and canine capers.

The action scenes are where the film shines—or at least manages to sparkle in a glittery, over-the-top way. From the car crash that seems designed by a wild game of bumper cars to characters swinging golf clubs as if in a high-stakes sports event, the film doesn’t hold back. Cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo, of Parasite fame, captures these moments with a dynamic flair that’s as frenetic as the CGI dogs themselves.

The plot moves with a lively unpredictability, much like a playful dog chasing its tail. The transition from heartfelt family drama to thrilling canine horror keeps the audience on their toes. Jung-won’s emotional journey from a ruthless political aide to a devoted father is a compelling arc that adds depth to the story. The supporting cast, including Kim Hee Woon as the intriguing mad scientist, deliver performances that leave a lasting impression.

Project Silence Film Review: Kim Tae Gon’s Film Is A Canine Carnage And Clunky Drama |

The film’s blend of disaster movie elements with horror creates a richly layered narrative. The government’s shady experiments and the dogs’ tragic backstory add depth and intrigue, making the plot complex and engaging. The side story about the government’s response enhances the main narrative, adding extra layers that keep the audience invested and eager to see what happens next.

Overall, the film is a campy spectacle with enough thrills to entertain you if you’re willing to embrace its ridiculousness. It’s a fun, if slightly nonsensical, romp through action and horror. For those who can turn a blind eye to its flaws and enjoy the ride, this film is a barking good time—if you’re into that sort of thing.