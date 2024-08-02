Trap Film Review: Shyamalan Fumbles As Josh Hartnett-Starrer Falls Short |

Title: Trap

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, Alison Pill

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2 stars

This latest concoction from the ever-enigmatic M. Night Shyamalan, endeavours to lure audiences into a web of suspense and psychological thrills. With an intriguing premise and a committed cast, the film had the potential to become a standout in Shyamalan's eclectic filmography. However, what unfolds on screen is a convoluted narrative that struggles to maintain its grip, much like the ill-fated concerts its protagonist attends.

At the heart of the narrative is Cooper, portrayed by Josh Hartnett with a mix of awkward charm and menace. The film opens with Cooper accompanying his daughter Riley, played with earnest concern by Ariel Donoghue, to a concert by the pop sensation Lady Raven, performed by Saleka Shyamalan. As the concert progresses, it becomes clear that Cooper is no ordinary father; he is also the infamous monster serial killer known as The Butcher. How the authorities trap The Butcher forms the crux of the narrative.

Shyamalan attempts to craft a narrative that blends the mundane with the macabre, reminiscent of The Silence of the Lambs set against the backdrop of a Taylor Swift concert. Yet, despite the compelling premise, the execution leaves much to be desired. The film fails to build the intended suspense. Instead of a tight, thrilling experience, the lacklustre story meanders, and the tension dissipates as quickly as it builds.

Hartnett's performance as Cooper is one of the film's few saving graces. He navigates his role with a deftness that keeps the audience engaged, even as the script falters. His portrayal of Cooper's internal struggle does not surface and the lack of a clear motive or a deeper exploration of his character leaves much to be desired. The film teases the audience with glimpses of Cooper's dark side but never fully commits to showcasing the menace that The Butcher is supposed to embody.

Ariel Donoghue delivers a heartfelt performance as Riley, capturing the innocence and growing concern of a daughter unaware of her father's dark secrets. Saleka Shyamalan, as Lady Raven, brings energy to her role, though the film's over-reliance on concert footage feels like a distraction from the central narrative. The soundtrack, while enjoyable, often overshadows the unfolding drama, creating an uneven tone that detracts from the film's intended suspense.

Shyamalan's direction falls flat. The film's pacing is uneven, with moments of tension undermined by forced misleads and lingering glances that lead nowhere. Even the anticipated twist—an expected hallmark of Shyamalan’s films—feels underwhelming and tacked on, lacking the impact necessary to justify the convoluted journey. By the time the twist is revealed, viewers are likely to feel shortchanged than thrilled.

For those seeking the thrills and chills synonymous with Shyamalan's best works, approach this film with caution and tempered expectations.