Brinda OTT Review: Surya Manoj Vangala’s Series Is A Pot-Boiler With Strong Performances

A still from the series |

Title: Brinda

Director: Surya Manoj Vangala

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami, Rakendu Mouli

Where: Streaming on SonyLiv

Rating: ***

Brinda is a psychological thriller that ambitiously intertwines a crime drama with cultural and religious undertones. Starring Trisha Krishnan as the titular character, the series promises a captivating narrative of a determined police officer facing a labyrinth of crime and personal challenges.

The series revolves around Brinda, a dedicated and conscientious police officer raised by Raghu (played by Jaya Prakash), a kind-hearted policeman who took her in as an orphan as Brinda delves into the investigation of a serial killer and mass murderer, her professional and personal lives collide, creating a gripping and intense narrative. The plot thickens with the inclusion of cultural and religious beliefs, adding complexity to the story.

One of the standout features of Brinda is its high production quality. The meticulous work of the technical crew, including cinematographer Dinesh K. Babu, production designer Avinash Kolla, and editor Anwar Ali, is evident throughout the series. The visuals are stunning, and the overall production design enhances the storytelling, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

Trisha Krishnan delivers a compelling performance as Brinda, portraying the character's determination and resilience with sincerity. Her portrayal of a strong, female lead is commendable and adds depth to the narrative. The supporting cast, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli, also deliver solid performances, bringing their characters to life convincingly.

However, the series is not without its flaws. The narrative, while intense and engaging, tends to get convoluted at times, which can confuse the audience. The inclusion of certain characters and plot elements, like the bird Katayu, seem to be forgotten mid-narrative, leaving loose ends that could have been tied up more neatly. Additionally, the series takes a few cinematic liberties that may challenge the suspension of disbelief for some viewers.

The writing by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi is commendable, though it occasionally falters under the weight of its own ambition. The story's complexity and the numerous twists and turns can make it difficult to follow, but it also keeps viewers engaged. The music by Shakthikanth Karthik effectively complements the series, enhancing its emotional and suspenseful moments.

The series excels in its character development, with each human character well-etched and their motivations clearly defined. The journey of the characters through nail-biting moments is compelling, although there are instances where their escapes from danger are not fully revealed, leaving the audience wanting more closure.

Overall, the series is a noteworthy addition to the thriller genre. It combines crime, drama, and psychological elements to create a series that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. While it has its share of narrative hiccups and occasional confusion, the strong performances, high production quality, and intense storyline make it a series worth watching. Fans of crime thrillers and Trisha Krishnan will find much to appreciate in Brinda, even as they navigate its more convoluted aspects. The series is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi, ensuring it reaches a diverse audience.