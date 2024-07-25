Deadpool And Wolverine Review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Film Is A Cinematic Bromance With Extra Snark

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jin Favreau

Where: In theatres.

Rating: 3.5 stars

This film is a cinematic bromance that unfolds like a comic book fever dream. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine team up in a crossover event that defies all conventional superhero narratives, under the direction of Shawn Levy. With cinematography by George Richmond and editing by Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid, the film's visual style is slick and fast-paced, perfectly complemented by Rob Simonsen’s punchy, irreverent soundtrack.

The story begins six years after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson living a deceptively quiet life. His peace is shattered when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits him for a universe-saving mission. Wolverine, ever the reluctant hero, is dragged into this chaotic multiverse adventure, his gruff demeanour, starkly contrasting with Deadpool's irreverent antics. Their mission is to navigate the multiverse and prevent a catastrophic threat, all while engaging in rapid-fire banter and surviving countless bullet wounds and explosions.

From the moment the Marvel fanfare plays, Deadpool’s meta-humour is in full force. He interrupts the sequence with, “Get your special sock out, nerds. It’s gonna get good,” setting the tone for a film that constantly breaks the fourth wall. The humour is relentless, mocking everything from Disney’s acquisition of Fox to the inflated stakes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The action sequences are bloody and relentless, but Deadpool’s continuous commentary transforms what could be grim violence into a slapstick spectacle.

The chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman is the heart of the film. Deadpool’s irreverence balances Wolverine’s gruff seriousness, making their interactions endlessly entertaining. Whether bickering in a Honda Odyssey or trading blows in a desolate dimension, their dynamic keeps the film engaging. The cameos range from delightful to bizarre, with the TVA sending our heroes to The Void, a dumping ground for discarded Marvel characters and ideas. These appearances will make any comic book aficionado’s heart flutter, adding a layer of clever meta-commentary on the franchise’s history of reboots and recycling.

The film doesn’t just break the fourth wall—it obliterates it. Jabs at Disney’s corporate strategies and jokes about the MCU’s convoluted timelines abound. Deadpool’s asides to the camera are sometimes hilarious, sometimes excessive, it often feels like the film is trying too hard to be clever.

In essence, the narrative is less- a coherent narrative and more a series of sketches connected by the thinnest of plots. It’s chaotic, self-referential, and often nonsensical, yet undeniably fun. The film’s greatest strength lies in its refusal to take itself seriously, offering a refreshing break from the often overly earnest superhero fare.

The cinematography captures the action with flair, while the brisk editing keeps the humour sharp. Rob Simonsen’s playful music underscores the madness, adding to the film’s irreverent tone. In the end, the film may not be the most polished entry in the MCU, but it is certainly one of the most entertaining.