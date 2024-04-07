Actor Aadil Khan On Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine: ‘My Radio Experience Came In Handy’

Audiobooks have become a great way to stay in touch with your inner bookworm. And Audible is doing a great job of bringing books to readers in the audio format. Audible India has come out with the fourth instalment of the six-season epic Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, a Hindi Audible Original podcast series. It's already out on March 13.

Fans of the Marvel comics and superheroes will be glad to know that the cast of this epic global phenomenon includes celebrated Indian actors like Sharad Kelkar, Mithila Palkar, Neelam Kothari, Aadil Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Abish Mathew.

In Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, Aadil Khan voices Captain America. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he talks about his character and being part of the interesting podcast series.

Excerpts from the interview:

What made you say yes to Marvel’s Wastelanders?

First of all, it’s Captain America (laughs). He is a character who is loved everywhere in the world. I, like everybody else, have been a fan of him and Marvel. And Audible has been doing it so well. When I went through the script, the character was briefed to me. So, overall, it was very exciting. I was thrilled to be a part of the series.

What fascinates you about it?

Overall, this is the fourth season. We have six seasons. This show talks about 30 years into the future. It's a post-apocalyptic world. And there are so many superheroes. Many of the superheroes are killed. It's a story which plays with your mind too. It's a story which talks about the tragedy that the superheroes face. There is Hawkeye, Thanos, Wolverine, Black Widow... So, it’s been amazing to be part of it.

We would like to hear about your experience working with Audible, this project and other artists.

It was fantastic. The experience was amazing. It was something which made me feel like going back in time and reliving the past. I was an RJ before. I know the value of the expression that only the audio can bring. It has the power to make you imagine and visualise things that you wouldn't otherwise. The entire team of Audible was very, very creative. I was recording it with Mantra who also happens to be a friend. Then the other voice-over artists and actors were also part of it. I generally didn't get to record with them as it was one person at a time. But the entire experience was fantastic. I had fun.

How is being part of an audio narration different from acting on other projects?

I think they are two different worlds. Visual acting is a different art form than audio. The fact is that when you can talk about audio acting as a term, all the expressions, emotions and feelings have to be projected or come out through your voice. So, that brings challenges as your face is not there physically to support it. But like I said, my radio experience came in handy. At the same time, I was working with some fantastic people. And all the direction and preparation came in handy.

Are you a fan of Marvel comics?

More than the comics, I have been a fan of the Marvel movies. I was not much of a reader as a child (laughs). But I enjoyed all the Marvel films. Wolverine has been my favourite along with Captain America and Hawkeye. Black Widow is amazing. I never thought as a child when I used to watch all these films, that there would come a time when I would be playing one of these characters. Having to do something like that was just amazing. I just loved it. I still can’t believe that I am doing this interview and talking to somebody while being in this space as Captain America. It is just amazing to have that thought in mind.

What are your future projects? Is audio narration part of it?

Right now, I am just excited about this project on Audible. Along with that, my visual acting projects are coming out. I just finished two films. I just finished shooting one web show. Unfortunately, I cannot give you much detail about it because I have been asked not to. But yes, 2024 looks pretty exciting to me.