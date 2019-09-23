Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Sophie Turner luck for Emmys 2019

New Delhi: As everybody is eagerly waiting to catch their favourite stars walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her best wishes to her close friend and sister-in-law Sophie Turner who is nominated for her role of Sansa Stark in HBO's hit drama series 'Game of Thrones.'

The actor who arrived in Mumbai on Friday after the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival, extended her best wishes to Sophie on her Instagram story.

The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of Sophie along with her other competitors in the 'Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' category.

"Good luck to our girl tonight. Sophie, our Emmy's nominee," she wrote.