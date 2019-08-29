Watch Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness meet for the first time at VMAs

Washington D.C: The MTV Music Video Awards on Monday brought 'Game of Thrones' and 'Gay of Thrones' fame actors Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness together for the first time.

The two stars crossed paths backstage at the awards ceremony and looked equally ecstatic to see the other, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Jonathan Van Ness!" the 23-year-old HBO hit series star exclaimed at the 'Queer Eye' co-host, leading him to freak out in the presence of Sansa Stark. The two hugged it out as Van Ness told her, "I love you so much. So happy for your ending, I was so relieved." The series 'Gay of Thrones' was inspired by the hit series and was made with a funny concept.

Van Ness is such a huge fan of the HBO fantasy drama which inspired him that he hosted a comedy web series called 'Gay of Thrones,' in which he recapped the series. Guests have included GoT stars like Alfie Allen and Lena Headey, but Van Ness wasn't able to meet Turner -- until now.

The HBO hit series concluded in May after completing eight seasons. After enduring countless hardships over the course of the series, Turner's character enjoyed a relatively happy ending.