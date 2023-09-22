Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur? | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to enter a new phase of their lives as they will be tying the knot on September 24, 2023, which will be held at the Leela Palace and the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Now, ahead of the wedding, it is reported that Parineeti's cousin sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, will be skipping the wedding due to prior commitments, according to a report in Filmfare. Sources are suggesting that the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is trying to move her schedule to attend Parineeti's wedding. Meanwhile, Priyanka attended the duo's engagement in May this year.

Parineeti and Raghav kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with ardas, followed by a Sufi night in Delhi, which was attended by the couple's close family and friends. The duo's wedding is expected to have tight security, with 100 private security guards being deployed. The wedding will also have a strict no-phone policy for its guests.

Meanwhile, the actress' mehendi ceremony is to take place today. On Friday morning, Parineeti and Raghav flew into Udaipur from Delhi.

As per a report by India Today, Parineeti will be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day as the duo share a close bond together, while Chadha will wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's designs in all functions.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May, and the ceremony was held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

