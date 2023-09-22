 Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur? | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to enter a new phase of their lives as they will be tying the knot on September 24, 2023, which will be held at the Leela Palace and the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Now, ahead of the wedding, it is reported that Parineeti's cousin sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, will be skipping the wedding due to prior commitments, according to a report in Filmfare. Sources are suggesting that the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is trying to move her schedule to attend Parineeti's wedding. Meanwhile, Priyanka attended the duo's engagement in May this year.

Read Also
Ahead of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Marriage In Udaipur; A Look When the Bride-To-Be Dazzled...
article-image

Parineeti and Raghav kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with ardas, followed by a Sufi night in Delhi, which was attended by the couple's close family and friends. The duo's wedding is expected to have tight security, with 100 private security guards being deployed. The wedding will also have a strict no-phone policy for its guests. 

Meanwhile, the actress' mehendi ceremony is to take place today. On Friday morning, Parineeti and Raghav flew into Udaipur from Delhi.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out FIRST Photos From Couple's Mehendi Ceremony
article-image

As per a report by India Today, Parineeti will be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day as the duo share a close bond together, while Chadha will wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's designs in all functions. 

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May, and the ceremony was held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Read Also
Farhan Akhtar On Jee Le Zaraa: 'Hollywood Strike Has Put Priyanka Chopra’s Dates Into A Huge...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara Character Narmada's Less Screen Time In Jawan: 'I Also Felt That..'

Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara Character Narmada's Less Screen Time In Jawan: 'I Also Felt That..'

Director Milan Luthria On His OTT Debut With Sultan Of Delhi: I Get To Meet And Interact With Newer...

Director Milan Luthria On His OTT Debut With Sultan Of Delhi: I Get To Meet And Interact With Newer...

Farhan Akhtar On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3: 'We Couldn't Find Common Ground'

Farhan Akhtar On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3: 'We Couldn't Find Common Ground'

Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan