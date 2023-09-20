 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Check Out FIRST Photos From Couple's Mehendi Ceremony
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24. While the nuptials will be held in Udaipur, the pre-wedding festivities of the couple have already begun in New Delhi, and it kickstarted with an ardaas and a traditional mehendi ceremony.

Parineeti was spotted leaving Mumbai and jetting off to Delhi on Sunday, and she also flaunted a cute cap with the initial 'R' as she radiated her evident bridal glow.

Groom-to-be Raghav was seen picking the actress up from the Delhi airport and the two twinned in matching shirts as they headed to the Chadha residence.

article-image

Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony

On Tuesday, Raghav's Delhi residence was all lit up and decorated as the wedding festivities kicked in.

While neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony on social media, a couple of photos of the two have gone viral, courtesy, the guests at the celebration.

In the first photos from the mehendi ceremony that have gone viral, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen wearing matching blush pink outfits and sitting next to each other for prayers.

The photo also gave a glimpse of Parineeti's mehendi, and from the looks of it, the bride seemed to have opted for a minimalistic design.

In another picture, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen holding hands while posing with their guests.

article-image

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in a grand manner in the presence of their friends and family members in Udaipur on September 24.

Pictures of their wedding invite had leaked online a few days ago, and it revealed that Raghav will arrive to marry Parineeti with an exhuberant Punjabi baraat.

Their festivities will have themes like 1990’s edition, Blooms & Bites, and it will be follwed by a white-themed wedding.

If reports are to be believed, the ladkewale and ladkiwale will also be seen locking horns in a fun cricket match before the wedding.

article-image

