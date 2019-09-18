Priyanka Chopra ‘The Wife’ surprises husband Nick Jonas with football game on his 27th birthday

When it comes to throwing lavish birthday surprises, Priyanka Chopra knows no bounds as she celebrated her husband Nick Jonas’ 27th birthday at large in Chicago. Nick is amazed by the gift which he received from his wifey.

Nick shared his happiness on Instagram in a long post including some moments from the celebration. He wrote, "I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."