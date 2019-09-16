Here's why Priyanka Chopra cried uncontrollably on sets of 'The Sky Is Pink'

Actress Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood after a hiatus with the upcoming film, "The Sky is Pink". The October release had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as well. While we're excited for its release in India, director Shonali Bose revealed some inside details of the making, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

The Margarita with a Straw director, revealed that there was an incident when the Desi Girl broke down and sobbed uncontrollably. Without revealing much, Bose said that Priyanka continued to weep long after she announced "cut."

"Another emotional shoot was when she had to break down after a scene. After I called “cut”, I hugged her and she couldn’t stop crying. She kept whispering, “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu.” I continued holding her." For those uninitiated, Ishlu is Bose's son, Ishan, who died in 2013.

"Priyanka called Ishan “Ishlu” which is not a name Aditi calls her son by. Priyanka heard me calling my Ishan that when I spoke about him and asked me, “Can I call him Ishlu in this scene?” I just smiled from ear to ear," she added.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed, "Priyanka has done such a good job. In one particular scene, she was just sitting while tears rolled down her face and it was such a natural piece of acting."

"The Sky is Pink" is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.