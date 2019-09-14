TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas redefines grace in magical frill gown

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra made the grand return to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by slaying with her looks on the red carpet.

The 'Desi Girl' made the first appearance at the festival wearing a ravishing black and white frill gown ensemble for the mega event.

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in the couture with sweetheart neckline. The dress also featured a black satin belt which added extra grace to whole outfit.

She is visiting the Film Festival for the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink'.

The actor is joined by co-actor Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. She is also expected to be accompanied by Zaira Wasim.