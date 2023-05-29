Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Sunday is all about spending time with baby Malti Marie

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been creating waves across the globe with her acting chops, but apart from being the powerhouse of talent that she is, she is also a hands-on mommy. Ever since PeeCee and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in their lives, they have made sure to spend most of their time with their little one and create the best of memories with her.

On Sunday, PeeCee shared an adorable family portrait in which the happy little family could be seen enjoying a morning picnic.

PeeCee and Nick welcomed Malti in December 2021 and it was on January 1, 2022, that the couple announced the birth of their daughter. She was born via surrogacy as the actress had revealed that she had several medical complications.

Priyanka's Sunday picnic with Malti Marie

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a cutesy picture of herself, Nick and Malti, basking under the sun in their lawn.

While PeeCee went for a casual denim look, Nick too lounged in his t-shirt and shorts. Malti looked cute as a button in a flowy dress and a tiny hat to protect her from the sun.

"Sundays are for picnics," PeeCee wrote along with a heart emoticon and an evil-eye emoticon.

As soon as she shared the photo, fans of the couple flooded the comments section gushing about how beautiful the family looked together.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee recently starred in the mega-franchise 'Citadel', created by the famed Russo Brothers. She was paired opposite Richard Madden, and the two were seen packing some solid punches on screen.

In the first half of May, she also saw the release of her romcom 'Love Again' with Sam Heughan opposite to her. The film also surprisingly had a cameo by PeeCee's dearest hubby, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka, who has been away from Bollywood for several years, is set to return soon with Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.