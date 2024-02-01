Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Move Out Of Their ₹166 Crore LA Mansion Due To Water Damage, File Case Against Seller

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas have reportedly moved out of their Los Angeles home and filed a case against the seller. Their luxurious home turned into a nightmare when water damage led to a mold infestation in their home. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, has shifted to another property while construction continues on their luxe home in an effort to repair the issues.

A Page Six report stated that Priyanka and Nick moved out of their abode after it became "virtually unlivable".

A lawsuit was filed in May 2023. It's copy reportedly mentions that the pool and spa area of the couple's home started facing issues like 'porous waterproofing' after the purchase that led to "fostered mold contamination and related issues."

A water leak also appeared at the barbecue area on the deck, damaging a portion of the interior living area. The complaint also stated that it became "virtually unlivable" and "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy."

The lawsuit also states, "This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded. In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct."

The waterproofing issues will reportedly exceed $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) and general damages are estimated to be at around $2.5 million (over Rs 20 crore).

The Page Six report claimed that Priyanka and Nick purchased the luxury property in September 2019 for $20 million (Rs 166 crore). It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room.

However, it is not known when Nick and Priyanka will move back here. Reportedly, there is no one living at the luxe home as of now and it is not being rented.