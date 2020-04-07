Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan reunite after 9 years for Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief gig

Pop music sensation Lady Gaga on Monday, announced of a worldwide gig called “One World: Together at Home" featuring entertainment biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish among others. The event is to support COVID-19 health workers who are on the frontlines of the global pandemic.
The virtual event will be aired on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18, and will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.
Gaga wrote on Twitter and Instagram that the idea is to provide essential supplies and information in order to accelerate the efforts to develop vaccine, test kits and treatment. Organizers already have raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can “sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve,” she said.
Priyanka also took to her Instagram and wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. Together we can beat this pandemic."
Meanwhile, Priyanka and Shah Rukh who starred together 9 years ago in the film 'Don 2' have also made a generous contribution to several relief funds to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.
