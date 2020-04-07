Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan reunite after 9 years for Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief gig

Pop music sensation Lady Gaga on Monday, announced of a worldwide gig called “One World: Together at Home" featuring entertainment biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish among others. The event is to support COVID-19 health workers who are on the frontlines of the global pandemic.

The virtual event will be aired on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18, and will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.