Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi after he lauds her contribution to combat coronavirus pandemic

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund.

Priyanka replied to Prime Minister's tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution and tweeted, "Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together." She also took the moment to thank everyone who has contributed as her tweet further read, "Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause."