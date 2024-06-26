Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Swanky ₹3 Crore Porsche Car; Watch Video

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was last seen in the Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has purchased a brand new Porsche 911 GT3. The actor has an impressive car collection and with his recent purchase, he has once again proved his love for cars.

Prithviraj has purchased a Porsche 911 GT3 and after a little research we found out that the price of the car is nearly Rs 3 crore.

On Instagram, Porsche India posted a video which features Prithviraj interacting with the representatives of the brand. The actor's wife, Supriya Menon, is also seen in the video. Both Prithviraj and Supriya looked elated as they took the luxury car home.

The official Instagram account of Porsche India wrote along with the video, "Congratulations to @therealprithvi and @supriyamenonprithviraj on their 911 GT3 with Touring Package! The 911 GT3 perfectly complements the illustrious and captivating superstar that Prithviraj is. The team at Porsche wishes them and their family an incredible journey ahead, filled with more smiles per mile."

According to several media reports, Prithviraj owns a Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Tata Safari, and Mini Cooper JCW.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj is busy with the shoot of L2:Empuraan. Besides acting in the film, he is also directing the film, which is a sequel of Lucifer.

While the shoot of the film is currently happening in Gujarat, it has also been shot in other locations like Kerala, New Delhi, Ladakh, the USA, and the UK.