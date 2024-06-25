VIDEO: Zaheer Iqbal Gifts Sonakshi Sinha Swanky New Car Worth ₹2 Crore Post Wedding

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 after dating for seven years. And to make their day even more special, Zaheer raised the bar by gifting his wife a brand new luxury car before their reception bash in Mumbai.

As per reports, Zaheer gifted Sonakshi a swanky new BMW i7 electric luxury sedan which costs a little over Rs 2 crore in Mumbai. The newlyweds stepped out of their residence and arrived for their reception bash in the city in the new car, and fans couldn't help but gush over the two.

The luxury car is reportedly one of the most expensive electric sedans sold by BMW in India. It comes with automatic doors, 31.3 inch 8K cinema screen and seats with massage functions, among other features.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act in a civil ceremony on June 23 at the former's Bandra residence. Announcing their union and sharing photos from their intimate wedding, the couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Honey Singh, and others.