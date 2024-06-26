Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy, Former Says, 'Thode Din Baad You Are Gonna Be My Number Two'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who met and fell in love in the Bigg Boss house have been married for six years now. The couple, who tied the knot in the year 2018 is all set to enter a new phase of their lives as they embrace parenthood.

Sharing a picture of a big and a small car, Prince Narula took to his Instagram handle to announce wife Yuvika's pregnancy. The Bado Bahu actor penned a heartfelt note along with the pictures and revealed how Yuvika and him went through several emotions when they came to know of the same. He also states that this is the best gift of his life and thanked Yuvika for the same. Prince further writes that his parents and him are both going to relive their lives with their child's birth and states that Yuvika will teach the child english while he will teach the child Punjabi and hindi.

Prince writes, ''Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now bec hum bhttt kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents k liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge mere mummy papa k lie main dusre number pe ho jai ga kyu ke humare life ka jo, Center hone wala ya wale hai vo ane wala hai so main itna kuch hi jis k liye Maine itne mehnat ke hai ke jab bhe main baap banu ga use liye sab hona chive jaise sab parents sochte hai mere bhe vo sapne the jaise humare maa baap ne hume pala or ache dil k or acha insaan bnaya hai hum bhe apne bache ko acha insaan banane ke kosish karu ga vo first day se le kar Abhe tak ke journey jab hume pata chala tha that we r pregnant bht he excitement wale alag alag emotions wale pal pal ko jeene wale har scan ko jeene wale scan ko dakh ko rone wale or ghar a kar use bare main baat kar kar k hasne kush hone wale rahe hai .bhagwan ka shukrana jisne har kushi do hai hume, Thank baby for giving me the best gift of my life ab is gift k sath main or humare parents dubara jeeye ge I cant wait jab dada dadi nana nani isko bada kare ge kaise unhone hume kiya baby tum use angrezy sekhana main usse punjabi or Hindi ( jatt da mila aka dass mainu kithe hai ne a baby I love you and remember thode din baad u gona be my number 2 #privika''

As soon as Prince and Yuvika shared this news, congratulatory messages from their fans and friends poured in. From Gauahar Khan to Neha Dhupia, all of Prince and Yuvika's friends congratulated the couple.