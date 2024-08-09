Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos | Trailer

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos is an animated film featuring the voices of Kotono Mitsuishi and Kenji Nojima in the lead. The film will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The adventure film is set to release on August 22, 2024. Netflix will premiere the film in two parts on a same day. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "The only one who can save this galaxy is you, Sailor Moon ✨🩷🌙Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 premieres August 22."

Plot

The film revolves around Usagi Tsukino, also called Sailor Moon, who loses her boyfriend, Mamoru Chiba, when she is about to propose to her at the airport before going abroad. However, things take an intense turn when mysterious Sailor Gallaxia steals his Golden Ring and kills him in front of Sailor Moon. What happens when she discovers Sailor Gallaxia wants to take control of the entire galaxy? Will she be able to avenge Chibba's death?

Cast

The film features the voices of Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, Ryo Hirohashi as Luna, Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno, Ami Koshimizu, Rina Sato as Rei Hino, Taishi Murata as Artemis. Shoko Nakagawa as Diana and Yukiyo Fujii as Hotaru Tomoe.

About Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos

The animated fantasy film is based on Naoke Takeuchi's manga series of the same name. It is directed by Tomoya Takahashi and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu has done the screenplay. Hideharu Gomi has produced the film with Seira Takano under Toei Animation, and Studio Deen.