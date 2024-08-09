 Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The animated fantasy film is based on Naoke Takeuchi's manga series of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos | Trailer

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos is an animated film featuring the voices of Kotono Mitsuishi and Kenji Nojima in the lead. The film will be released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

FPJ Shorts
Farhan Akhtar Recalls Slipping Into Depression After Lakshya Flopped: 'Took Me 1.5 Years To Come Out Of It'
Farhan Akhtar Recalls Slipping Into Depression After Lakshya Flopped: 'Took Me 1.5 Years To Come Out Of It'
Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club
Bhavish Aggarwal's Net Worth Soars To 'THIS' Much After Ola Electric IPO, Joins World's Youngest Billionaires Club
Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'
Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'
'Don't Come To USA, There Is No Future' Indian Expat Warns Students
'Don't Come To USA, There Is No Future' Indian Expat Warns Students

The adventure film is set to release on August 22, 2024. Netflix will premiere the film in two parts on a same day. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "The only one who can save this galaxy is you, Sailor Moon ✨🩷🌙Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 premieres August 22."

Plot

The film revolves around Usagi Tsukino, also called Sailor Moon, who loses her boyfriend, Mamoru Chiba, when she is about to propose to her at the airport before going abroad. However, things take an intense turn when mysterious Sailor Gallaxia steals his Golden Ring and kills him in front of Sailor Moon. What happens when she discovers Sailor Gallaxia wants to take control of the entire galaxy? Will she be able to avenge Chibba's death?

Cast

The film features the voices of Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, Ryo Hirohashi as Luna, Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno, Ami Koshimizu, Rina Sato as Rei Hino, Taishi Murata as Artemis. Shoko Nakagawa as Diana and Yukiyo Fujii as Hotaru Tomoe.

Read Also
The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...
article-image

About Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos

The animated fantasy film is based on Naoke Takeuchi's manga series of the same name. It is directed by Tomoya Takahashi and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu has done the screenplay. Hideharu Gomi has produced the film with Seira Takano under Toei Animation, and Studio Deen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farhan Akhtar Recalls Slipping Into Depression After Lakshya Flopped: 'Took Me 1.5 Years To Come Out...

Farhan Akhtar Recalls Slipping Into Depression After Lakshya Flopped: 'Took Me 1.5 Years To Come Out...

It Ends With Us Review: Justin Baldoni's Film Is A Bittersweet Tale Of Love’s Darker Side

It Ends With Us Review: Justin Baldoni's Film Is A Bittersweet Tale Of Love’s Darker Side

Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel...

Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel...

'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies...

'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies...

Borderlands Review: Star Power Isn’t Enough To Save Eli Roth's Latest

Borderlands Review: Star Power Isn’t Enough To Save Eli Roth's Latest