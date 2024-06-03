'Preparing For Dolly Chaiwala Biopic?': Varun Dhawan's Latest Photo Draws Hilarious Reactions From Netizens

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's photo from the shoot of one of his upcoming projects has gone viral on social media platforms. In the said photo, the actor is seen in a completely new avatar.

The picture was first shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). Varun is seen sporting a moustache and long hair. Soon after the photo surfaced, netizens compared his look with internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala. A lot of people also claimed that the actor is working on Dolly Chaiwala's biopic as he resembles the tea seller in the viral photo.

Varun is seen wearing black pants, white shirt and a red jacket. He completed his look with a black tie. The actor is seen posing with his fans.

Sharing the picture on social media, a user wrote, "Varun Dhawan starts preparing for Dolly Chaiwala biopic."

Varun Dhawan starts preparing for dolly chaiwala biopic pic.twitter.com/60GcfcVzsu — shivam (@akawtfshivam) June 3, 2024

common dude make people famous who deserves that, a chapri.

Varun dhawan will be a chapri to me if this is true... https://t.co/iNkiZYjDZo — Ankita 🇮🇳🙏🏻 (@HinaFan1) June 3, 2024

Varun Dhawan starts preparing for dolly chaiwala biopic pic.twitter.com/v7FebDP0Up — Roofinstar (@roofinstar) June 3, 2024

Is Varun Dhawan making biopic on Dolly Chaiwala ????



Say something about his look???? pic.twitter.com/76FEXV46sd — Bharat Spectrum (@BharatSpectrum) June 3, 2024

If this news of varun Dhawan playing the role of Dolly Chaiwala in Dolly’s biopic is true then i have nothing but just sympathy for Bollywood.

RIP Bollywood! pic.twitter.com/NzOuo3lKTB — Rajeev Singh Rathore🇮🇳(Modi Ka Parivar) (@rajeevMP_) June 3, 2024

However, it is not known what Varun was shooting for.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

While his real name remains unknown, Dolly Chaiwala earned recognition after Microsoft founder Bill Gates met him. Dolly sells tea at a roadside stall in Nagpur. His unique style of making tea had led to his videos going viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to welcome his first child with wife Natasha Dalal soon.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. He will reunite with Janhvi for Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Apart from them, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, Varun also has Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and No Entry sequel with Arjun Kapoor and 10 other actresses.