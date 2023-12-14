Preity Zinta Clarifies Pritam Singh Was NEVER Her Name, Blames Bobby Deol (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a video on her official social media account to clarify that 'Pritam Singh' was never her name. On Thursday (December 14), the actress said that she read various reports which claimed that she changed her name from Pritam Singh to Preity Zinta. Quashing the reports, Preity stated that the name was given to her by actor Bobby Deol when they were shooting for Soldier.

She wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of Soldier @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him)."

She added, "The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity Hope this clarifies everything once and for all."

Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a… pic.twitter.com/ibImRuMwhj — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 14, 2023

Soldier was released in 1998. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film was the third largest grossing film of the year. It also garnered praises from film critics and the audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. It was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's romantic thriller film 'Dil Se…' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. She has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Veer Zaara', 'Soldier' and 'Heroes' among others.