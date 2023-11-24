Inside Preity Zinta’s Thanksgiving Spread With A Giant Turkey And Charcuterie Board 

By: Oshin Fernandes | November 24, 2023
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who has been away from the film space, hosted a scrumptious Thanksgiving spread for her family.
She took to Instagram and wrote, “Sitting with family today made me realise, It’s not happy people who are thankful, it’s Thankful people who are Happy.”
Preity wore an orange turtleneck sweater for the occasion and shared some adorable moments with her husband Gene Goodenough.
The Thanksgiving spread included a giant organic American heirloom turkey, roasted to perfection.
There was also a hearty display of a Charcuterie Board which had crackers, cheese, and fruits.
Another mouth-watering element was this mammoth bowl of creamy macarooni and cheese.
Preity also made sure there was a variety of desserts. There was an assortment of pastries and some macaroons.
Thanks For Reading!