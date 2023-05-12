Preity Zinta lights ‘chulha’ at Shimla home, netizens laud her simplicity; see PHOTOS

Actress Preity Zinta, alongside her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their children, Jai and Gia, is currently enjoying her time in the serene hills of Shimla.

Recently, the Bollywood star took to social media to share pictures of herself trying her hand at using a traditional chulha, an oven commonly used in the hills.

In the photos shared by her on Instagram, Preity can be seen adorned in a salwar suit, donning a cozy sweater and a scarf to cover her head. Standing beside the chulha, she attempts to light the fire and prepare a meal.

Preity wrote, "Re-living my old memories & also making new ones. In this kitchen of pahandi houses, all the action occurs. Here. I am lighting the fire for bringing the barely used old school chulha to life.”

Fans were quick to shower their love and appreciation for her down-to-earth nature. One fan commented, "Pahadi sister😍even my home have this type of chulha in Himachal ."

Another fan added, "would you like to do a live chat? We miss you❤️❤️❤️"

Her special connection to the ancient temple

Born in Shimla district, Preity now resides in the United States but returned to India during the Indian Premier League season. During her stay in Shimla, she and her family also visited the Hateshwari Mata temple.

Expressing her connection to the temple, Preity shared a post stating she used to visit Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla. The temple had a big role in nourishing her childhood and she has always felt a special link with it. Now that she is a mother, her kids visited this ancient, incredible temple with her.

Preity's fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of her family trip and were encouraged to visit the magical and stunningly beautiful temple themselves.