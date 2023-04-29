The foodie side of cricketers: When Preity Zinta made 120 Aloo parathas for Punjab Kings

It is said that those in sports have a healthy and good appetite. Do you agree with it? Here's what Preity Zinta recently shared about her IPL team players and their love and craving for Aloo parathas.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was quoted in media reports as saying that she made more than 120 Aloo parathas for her team during the 2009 IPL in South Africa. The team was then known as Kings XI Punjab. While speaking to Star Sports, she recollected the moment from the past and said, "First time I realised, how much the boys eat."

Why did Preity Zinta turn chef? The reason is an interesting one and a must-know. During the South Africa tour, it was noted that they missed the true taste of the dish as the ones served there weren't great. It was then that the actress decided to make parathas and teach them how it's done.

"The boys asked if I can make all parathas for them. I told them that, will make Aloo parathas if they win the next match. They won it. Then I made 120 Aloo parathas. After that I have stopped making aloo parathas," she told the news outlet.

Adding to the talk, Harbhajan Singh brought to notice that "Irfan alone would eat 20." Meanwhile, you might find it interesting to know that the favourite food of Harbhajan Singh is considered to be none other than Aloo paratha.

In 2020, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his heart out and confessed: "I indulge in Aloo parathas on my cheat days." Also, the love for the food item isn't only among the Indian players. Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has been quoted in reports saying that his favourite food is Aloo parathas.