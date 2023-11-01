8 Months Pregnant Malayalam Actress Dr Priya Dies Of Heart Attack At 35, Newborn Baby In ICU

Malayalam television actress Dr Priya, who was eight months pregnant, passed away on Tuesday (October 31). According to several media reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 35.

The news of her demise was shared by actor Kishor Satya on social media. He also revealed that her newborn baby is in the ICU at the hospital.

Reportedly, the actress underwent a regular pregnancy check-up at the hospital recently before she suffered a heart attack.

Priya is survived by her mother and husband. The English translation of Kishor Satya's Facebook post read, "A grieving mother unable to accept the death of her only daughter. After 6 months, Nanna became a love companion with Priya without going anywhere, her husband's pain... When I went to the hospital last night, I was saddened by what I saw.'

"What can you say to comfort them? Why did God show this cruelty to those honest minds who are believers... The questions kept repeating in my mind... Unanswered questions... Before the shock of Ranjusha's death wears off, one more thing... When a person who is only 35 years old leaves this world, the mind doesn't allow to say respects... How to get Priya's husband and mother out of this collapse... Don't know... May their minds have the power to do so."

Dr Priya was a popular face in the Malayalam television industry. According to media reports, she took a break from acting after tying the knot. She has been a part of the show titled Karuthamuthu.

