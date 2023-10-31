Malayalam Film Industry Pays Off ₹12 Lakh Debt Of Late Musician Raveendran’s Wife, Help Her Save Kerala House

The entire Malayalam film industry came together to help late musician Raveendran's wife Shobha to collect Rs 12 lakh to pay off her debts and stop her from selling off her flat due to financial crisis. She was reportedly set to sell her house to pay off her debts.

As per reports, members of the Malayalam film fraternity came together to chip in a sum of Rs 12 lakh and settled Shobha's debt using all the donations.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA)’s Director and General Secretary B Unnikrishnan shared that the documents of the apartment that Shobha was set to sell off have now been handed over to her.

Among those who came together to help Shobha in her time of need were Singers’ Association Malayalam Movies - Samam, KJ Yesudas, KS Chitra, Johnny Sagarika, Ronnie Raphael, Deepak Dev, Sudeep, and other organisations like FEFKA and Music Directors Union.

As per reports, an event management company from Bengaluru promised Shobha that she will be gifted the apartment along with Rs 25 lakh in exchange of Raveendra Sangeeth Sandhya event. At the event, she was even handed over the key to the apartment.

The organisers reportedly made Rs 1.50 crore from the event, but later, they only gave Rs 3 lakh to Shobha. She also claimed that the flat that was presented to her had no electricity connection. Despite several requests, the issues were not resolved.

She later found out that the builder had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh from each flat owner to complete the apartment's construction. However, he later backed out from paying off the debt and handed over the flats to the Resident's Association.

In the midst of this, Shobha took a loan and completed the flat's registration. However, due to lack of facilities, the house had to be closed for maintenance.

The debt eventually reached Rs 12 lakh and it was then that Shobha finally decided to sell off the flat, but the Malayalam film fraternity eventually helped her out.

